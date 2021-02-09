Multiple hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; suspect in custody

US & World

BUFFALO, Minnesota -- A suspect is in custody after a shooting at the Allina Health Clinic Crossroads campus on Tuesday, the Buffalo police said.

The police chief told ABC Minnesota affiliate KSTP that there are multiple shooting victims, although "we don't know of any fatalities right now."

Agents from the Minneapolis/St. Paul field division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are headed to the scene, a spokesperson told ABC News.

Buffalo is about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Additional information was not immediately available.