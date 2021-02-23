Tiger Woods in surgery after rollover car crash in L.A. that required ‘jaws of life’ to free him

US & World

WATCH LIVE: Click here to see KABC-TV coverage of Tiger Woods' crash

LOS ANGELES, California -- Golf legend Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after a serious one-car rollover accident in Los Angeles County that required the "jaws of life," according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

Woods, 45, suffered moderate to critical injuries after being pulled from his car, according to Los Angeles County spokesperson Henry Narvez.

Woods suffered “multiple leg injuries” and was in surgery at Harbor UCLA Medical Center following the accident, said Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg.

The sheriff's department indicated Woods was the only occupant of the car, which suffered major damage, and said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

A KABC-TV helicopter over the wreck showed a car on its side (you can see it in the video player at the top of this article), with its front end heavily damaged just off the side of a road near a hillside. The air bags appeared to be deployed.

Narvez said another car, not involved in the initial rollover incident, stopped after the crash and was rear-ended.

Woods’ crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, on the border of the upscale communities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, officials said.

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he presented the trophy. He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLF-TV, with whom he has an endorsement contract. A tweet Monday showed him in a cart smiling with comedian David Spade.

According to Golf Digest, also owned by Discovery, the TV shoot was on-course lessons to celebrities, such as Spade and Dwyane Wade. He did not play.

The 15-time major champion last played Dec. 20 in the PNC Championship with his 11-year-old son, Charlie. He had a fifth surgery on his back, a microdiscectomy, two days before Christmas and gave no indication when he would return. The Masters is April 8-11 and when asked if he would be there during the CBS telecast, Woods replied, “God, I hope so.”

This is the third time Woods has been involved in a car investigation. The most notorious was the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree. That was the start of shocking revelations that he had been cheating on his wife with multiple women. Woods lost major corporate sponsorship, went to a rehabilitation clinic in Mississippi and did not return to golf for five months.

In May 2017, Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car parked awkwardly on the side of the road. He was arrested on a DUI charge and said later he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine his back pain. Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and checked into a clinic to get help with prescription medication and a sleep disorder.