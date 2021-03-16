Watch LIVE: California neighborhood rocked by fireworks explosion, big fire

US & World

ONTARIO, California --A massive explosion ignited multiple structure fires in the Southern California city of Ontario on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a response from emergency personnel and evacuations of the area.

A tweet from the city said a "large structure fire" erupted after "a large amount of fireworks at a house ignited." It further urged: "Please stay clear of the area."

At least two homes were burning, along with several outdoor structures on a ranch-like property. Whether anyone was seriously injured was unknown.

One resident, whose house shook, thought it was an earthquake. Another neighbor told ABC affiliate KABC that the blast broke their windows, and yet another witness told KABC he saw people running and screaming.

Ontario is about 40 miles east of Los Angeles.