NAACP Image Awards Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the NAACP Image Awards.

March 27, 2021 – The 52nd NAACP Image Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place.

February 22, 2020 – The 51st NAACP Image Awards ceremony is held.

History

The Image Awards were established in 1967 “to honor outstanding black actors, actresses, writers, producers, directors, and recognize those working in Hollywood who supported those artists.”

The Image Awards is now “a multi-cultural awards show from an African-American point of view.”

There are 54 competitive awards in the fields of film, television, literature and music. There are also several honorary awards.

Voting rights for the Image Awards are restricted to members of the NAACP only.

1991 – First prime-time broadcast.

2021 Nominees (selected)

Entertainer of the year:

D-Nice

Regina King

Viola Davis

Trevor Noah

Tyler Perry

Outstanding TV Comedy Series:

“#blackAF”

“black-ish”

“grown-ish”

“Insecure”

“The Last O.G.”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson in “black-ish”

Cedric The Entertainer in “The Neighborhood”

Don Cheadle in “Black Monday”

Idris Elba in “In the Long Run”

Tracy Morgan in “The Last O.G.”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series:

Issa Rae in “Insecure”

Folake Olowofoyeku in “Bob Hearts Abishola”

Regina Hall in “Black Monday”

Tracee Ellis Ross in “black-ish”

Yara Shahidi in “grown-ish”

Outstanding TV Drama Series:

“All Rise”

“Bridgerton”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Power Book II: Ghost”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series:

Jonathan Majors in “Lovecraft Country”

Keith David in “Greenleaf”

Nicco Annan in “P-Valley”

Rege-Jean Page in “Bridgerton”

Sterling K. Brown in “This Is Us”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series:

Angela Bassett in “9-1-1”

Brandee Evans in “P-Valley”

Jurnee Smollett in “Lovecraft Country”

Simone Missick in “All Rise”

Viola Davis in “How To Get Away With Murder”

Outstanding Motion Picture:

“Bad Boys For Life”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“One Night In Miami”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture:

Anthony Mackie in “The Banker”

Chadwick Boseman in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Delroy Lindo in “Da 5 Bloods”

Forest Whitaker in “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

Will Smith in “Bad Boys For Life”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture:

Issa Rae in “The Photograph”

Janelle Monae in “Antebellum”

Madalen Mills in “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

Tracee Ellis Ross in “The High Note”

Viola Davis in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Album:

“Alicia” – Alicia Keys

“b7” – Brandy

“Bigger Love” – John Legend

“Chilombo” – Jhene Aiko

“The Wild Card” – LEDISI

Complete list of nominees

2020 Winners (selected):

Entertainer of the year: Lizzo

Outstanding TV Comedy Series: “black-ish”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson in “black-ish”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross in “black-ish”

Outstanding TV Drama Series: “Greenleaf”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Omari Hardwick in “Power”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Angela Bassett in “9-1-1”

Outstanding Motion Picture: “Just Mercy”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Michael B. Jordan in “Just Mercy”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Lupita Nyong’o in “Us”

Outstanding Album: “Homecoming: The Live Album” – Beyoncé