At least 111 people died from the winter storm that hit Texas in February

US & World

The number of people reported dead in the aftermath of winter storms that pummeled Texas in February now stands at 111, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

The agency reported the statewide total Thursday in its weekly report of winter storm-related deaths.

The deaths included in the Thursday report occurred between February 11 and March 5 and the majority of deaths reported to DSHS were associated with hypothermia, the agency said.

“There have also been multiple deaths caused by motor vehicle accidents, carbon monoxide poisoning, medical equipment failure, exacerbation of chronic illness, lack of home oxygen, falls, and fire,” the report read.

The news comes more than a month after a severe winter storm hit the region. Texas, normally known for its heat, struggled in its handling of the storm because of widespread power outages and water disruptions that left thousands freezing for weeks.

As of Wednesday, there were still 127 state residents under a boil-water notice, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.