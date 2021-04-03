The pandemic forced her church to hold virtual services, but she still wears her Sunday best

US & World

The pandemic has not stopped one woman in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from wearing her Sunday best to church — even though services in the last year have been virtual.

La Verne Wimberly, 82, has posted photos of herself rocking different outfits at home for virtual church 52 Sundays.

“I just decided (at) that point, I was just going to get dressed as if I was going to church so I would not get in the habit of just slouching around,” Wimberly told CNN affiliate KTUL.

Her posts featured colorful blazers and hats, accompanied by scriptures and prayers to encourage her community.

Merton Huff, Minister of Worship at Wimberly’s church, said she inspired others with her posts.

“She gives you something to focus on and the dressing up, it made my kids get dressed,” Huff told KTUL.

Wimberly said as soon as health officials say it’s safe to return to in-person service, she’ll be the “first one in the door.”