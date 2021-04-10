One person killed, 5 wounded in Texas highway shooting

US & World

One person was killed and at least five others were injured when people in two vehicles shot at each other on a Fort Worth, Texas, freeway Friday night, officials said.

The two vehicles, which police say each had several occupants, were traveling eastbound on the Southwest Loop of the 820 freeway just after 10 p.m. local time when people began shooting for unknown reasons, according to police.

Stray bullets hit a woman driving an unrelated vehicle and a man who was inside his house on the service road, police said.

A 19-year-old Black male died early Saturday morning in the ICU, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s records. The cause of death was not listed on the records.

The medical examiner’s office did not respond to CNN’s request for additional details.

At lease five other people were shot and taken to hospitals, police said, where they were being treated for gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

The suspects are unknown and were at large, said police, who consider the incident gang-related.