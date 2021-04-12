Multiple victims, including an officer, in Tennessee school shooting

US & World

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- The Knoxville Police Department in Tennessee said that multiple agencies were at the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

There were multiple gunshot victims reported, KPD said in a tweet on Monday afternoon, including one of their officers.

The investigation is "active," police said.

The conditions of those injured were not immediately known. There was no information at this time as to a shooting suspect.