Multiple people shot at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

Here's a look at the @FedEx facility near the Indianapolis International Airport where multiple people were shot tonight. @wrtv has crews on the way to the scene. #WRTV https://t.co/ZoOuknFgWi pic.twitter.com/rpavdWhKBz — Michael R. Hartz (@MikeThePhotog) April 16, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- Law enforcement officials said they were working a "mass casualty situation" stemming from a shooting at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis late Thursday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, multiple victims were located at the facility near the airport.

It is unclear exactly how many people were shot and the severity of their injuries. Police were on the scene and gathering information, no other details were immediately available.

Crime scene tape could be seen in the parking lot outside the facility. In addition, Interstate 70 near the facility was closed in both directions due to police activity.