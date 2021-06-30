Skip to Content
US & World
By
Updated
today at 10:09 AM
Published 10:08 AM

4 more bodies found in Florida condo rubble; at least 16 dead

Rescue teams searching the rubble of a collapsed building in Surfside, Florida in Miami-Dade County.
Gerald Herbert/AP via CNN
Rescue teams searching the rubble of a collapsed building in Surfside, Florida in Miami-Dade County.

SURFSIDE, Florida — A fire official says the bodies of four additional victims have been found in the rubble of a collapsed condo tower, raising the death toll to 16 people.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members at a Wednesday morning briefing that rescuers found the bodies Tuesday night.

He said the victims’ next of kin had not yet been identified.

Jadallah says that in addition to those four bodies, crews also found other human remains.

Rescuers were also able to build a ramp for a crane to reach areas at the top of the pile they had not been access before.

News / Top Stories

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content