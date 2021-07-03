Death toll now at 24 as collapsed Miami condo demolition to start

US & World

SURFSIDE, Florida — A top Miami-Dade fire official has told family members of people missing in the rubble of a collapsed condo building that rescue workers planned to demolish the remainder of the building on Sunday.

Worries have intensified over the past week that the damaged structure could come tumbling down on its own.

Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members during a Saturday morning briefing that the building would be brought down “as soon as possible.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said two more bodies were found in the rubble, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 24. The number of people who remain unaccounted for in the collapse was 124.