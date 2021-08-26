Watch LIVE: Big blasts outside Kabul airport, at least 13 dead & 15 wounded

US & World

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Two large explosions went off on Thursday outside the Kabul airport, where thousands of people have gathered to try to flee the country on Western airlift since the Taliban seized power earlier this month.

The twin suicide attacks killed at least 13 people and wounded another 15, the Associated Press reported citing foreign sources. At least three U.S. service members among the wounded in the explosion, U.S. officials told ABC News without elaborating.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed a second explosion was around the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport - which is where the first explosion occurred.

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update," he said in a tweet.

The Pentagon delayed a briefing that was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Mountain time. A White House official told ABC News that President Biden had been briefed on the situation.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul sent a security alert to Americans, warning, "There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire. U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates at this time. U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately."

The explosions followed the Embassy warning Americans on Wednesday night to leave the airport gates immediately due to a credible security threat.

ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz said the explosion at the airport coming days before U.S. forces are set to leave the country has made for, "truly, a nightmare scenario."

Raddatz, who is in contact with Afghans on the ground, said the explosion "devastates" the evacuation process and described the tone in the country as people try to get out in the coming days as "absolute panic."

"Now today, they're facing, either a stampede, the Taliban or ISIS bombers -- and that really is what it comes down to for all Afghans," she said.

Western nations had warned of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport in the waning days of the massive evacuation efforts.

Several countries urged people to avoid the airport, where an official said there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But just days — or even hours for some nations — before the evacuation effort ends, few appeared to heed the call.

Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America’s longest war and the Taliban’s takeover, as flight after flight took off carrying those who fear a return to the militants’ brutal rule.

Already, some countries have ended their evacuations and begun to withdraw their soldiers and diplomats, signaling the beginning of the end of one of history’s largest airlifts. The Taliban have so far honored a pledge not to attack Western forces during the evacuation, but insist the foreign troops must be out by America’s self-imposed deadline of Aug. 31.

Overnight, warnings emerged from Western capitals about a threat from Afghanistan’s Islamic State group affiliate, which likely has seen its ranks boosted by the Taliban’s freeing of prisoners during their blitz across the country.