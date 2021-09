At least 3 people are dead after an Amtrak train derailed in Montana

US & World

By Deanna Hackney, CNN

Three people are dead after an Amtrak train derailed in Montana on Saturday afternoon, the Liberty County Sheriff’s office said in a statement to CNN.

Authorities would not speak on the number of injured or the extent of their injuries.

Seven cars from Amtrak’s Empire Builder train 7/27 derailed near Joplin, Montana, injuring an undisclosed number of passengers, Amtrak said in a statement. The train consisted of two locomotives and 10 cars.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. local time, and there were approximately 146 passengers and 16 crew members on board, Amtrak said in an additional statement Saturday night.

“Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers,” the railway added. “Additional details will be provided as available.”

Individuals with questions about their friends and family aboard the train should call 800-523-9101, the railway said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a “Go Team” to investigate, the agency said Saturday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

CNN’s Gregory Clary contributed to this report.