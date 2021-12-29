Winning numbers are in for Wednesday night’s $441M Powerball drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The winning Powerball numbers for an estimated $441 million were announced Wednesday night.

The winning numbers are 2, 6, 9, 33, 39 and Powerball 11. The Power Play is 2x.

The prize has a cash option of $317.5 million. The jackpot could be worth more if ticket sales exceeded expectations.

The Powerball Jackpot is up to the third-highest prize of 2021 after there were no winners on Christmas or Monday.

The odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot are 292,201,388 to 1. A player who buys a $2 ticket has about a 1 in 11,688,053 chance to match five numbers and win at least $1 million, while the odds are 913,129 to 1 of winning the third prize of at least $50,000.