Former Books-A-Million CEO to run against Alabama governor

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Books-A-Million CEO Lew Burdette announced Tuesday that he is running for governor of Alabama. Burdette made the announcement Tuesday. He currently heads a nonprofit that provides shelters and group homes for abused women and children. Burdette joins a growing list of candidates challenging Gov. Kay Ivey in the Republican primary in May. Since 2002, Burdette has been president of King’s Home. The Christian-based nonprofit organization operates the residential group homes for children and domestic violence shelter for women and their children. Like other challengers to Ivey, Burdette positioned himself as a political outsider and said he would be a “disrupter” in Montgomery.