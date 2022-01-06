Algeria’s ambassador returns to Paris after 3-month dispute

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s presidency says the country’s ambassador has returned to Paris, three months after being recalled amid tensions related to the era of French colonial rule in the North African country. The move was announced by Algeria’s presidency Thursday. In October, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune recalled ambassador Antar Daoud, citing alleged “irresponsible comments” by French President Emmanuel Macron about Algeria’ s pre-colonial history and post-colonial system of government. Algeria also refused permission for France to fly military planes in its airspace, and accused Paris of “genocide” during the colonial era. Last month, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian sought to defuse tension by paying a visit to Algiers.