Cambodia’s Hun Sen in Myanmar to meet military leaders

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen is visiting Myanmar, seeking to revive a diplomatic initiative to restore peace following a military takeover nearly a year ago. Critics say the visit will just legitimize the army’s seizure of power, which ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last February. Hun Sen has held power for 36 years and he keeps a tight leash on all political activity in Cambodia. Live video on his official Facebook page showed him being welcomed by senior Myanmar officials after his arrival early Friday. Cambodia holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Hun Sen is promoting a five-point peace plan for Myanmar endorsed by ASEAN last year.