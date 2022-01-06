Former Mets acting GM Zack Scott acquitted of DUI charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott has been cleared of drunken-driving charges stemming from his arrest last August after he attended a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen’s house. Scott’s attorney, Bruce Bendish, said a judge in the White Plains City Court acquitted Zack Scott of all criminal charges against him Thursday. Scott was arrested Aug. 31 after police found him asleep at the wheel of his sport-utility vehicle at a traffic light. Scott was placed on leave by the Mets and later fired. Scott said he was thankful for the verdict.