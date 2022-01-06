US man charged with secretly aiding Egyptian interests

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A New York man has been arrested on charges that he worked as a secret agent of the Egyptian government, including by gathering information about the political opponents of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. The Justice Department says 39-year-old Pierre Girgis, a dual national of Egypt and the United States, is charged with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The act requires people to disclose to the Justice Department when they advocate, lobby or perform public relations work in the U.S. on behalf of a foreign government or political entity. A six-count indictment made public Thursday says Girgis acted at the “direction and control” of Egyptian government officials between at least 2014 and 2019.