Published 11:48 AM

Winter storm blanketing parts of South with snow, ice

By JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up roads in Tennessee and Kentucky as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. A National Weather Service meteorologist says the storm began hitting greater Nashville on Thursday morning. About 4 to 6 inches of snow had fallen across a large swath of Middle Tennessee by early afternoon. A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson says one person died in an accident on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County near the Kentucky border.

