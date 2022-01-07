Colombian man feels tranquil as euthanasia nears to end pain

By ASTRID SUÁREZ

Associated Press

CALI, Colombia (AP) — For the first time in years, Víctor Escobar has stopped taking most of the medicines needed for his lung disease. There’s no longer any need. He’s scheduled Friday to become the first Colombian to be euthanized despite not yet being in a terminal condition. He’s been fighting for the right to end his pain for more than two years and says he feels “an immense tranquility.” Colombia’s top court changed the rules for euthanasia in July, allowing it to be applied to people who suffer intense physical or psychological suffering due to incurable disease, even if they are not yet near death.