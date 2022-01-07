Former PM tests positive as omicron cases rise in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has tested positive for COVID-19, as case numbers hit new highs across the country and health officials warned that the real number of cases is likely much higher than testing shows. Turnbull, who was Prime Minister from 2015 to 2018, confirmed on Twitter he was isolating at home after a positive test. Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg also tested positive a day earlier and is also isolating. Victoria state saw cases double overnight due to a new system that requires people to self-report positive cases identified by home testing.