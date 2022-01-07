1 missing in Pacific Northwest flooding, slides

By LISA BAUMANN

Associated Press

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — At least one person was missing and presumed dead as snow turned to rain and deluged the Pacific Northwest, causing flooding, landslides and avalanche danger in the mountains. Authorities say a man was swept away by floodwaters Friday and presumed dead west of Olympia, Washington. Portions of Washington state’s two major interstates — Interstate 90 and Interstate 5 — were closed Friday. Interstate 5 in the Chehalis area closed due to flooding but reopened Friday afternoon. The major route across Washington’s Cascades — I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass — closed Thursday due to high avalanche danger and heavy snow. Stevens Pass on U.S. 2, White Pass on U.S. 12 and Blewett Pass on U.S. 97 also closed and all four passes were likely to remain closed until Sunday.