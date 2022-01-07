Steelers’ Harris seeks to help Roethlisberger reach playoffs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris helped Ben Roethlisberger win last Monday night in what was likely the veteran quarterback’s final game at Heinz Field. Now Harris might have a chance to help Roethlisberger reach the playoffs for the 12th time in his 18 seasons. For starters to make the playoffs, the Steelers need to win at Baltimore in their regular-season finale on Sunday and hope Jacksonville beats Indianapolis.