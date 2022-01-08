Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving out of Nevada

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — The woman dubbed the “Hollywood Madam” when she was accused in the mid-1990s of running a Los Angeles prostitution ring says she’s moving out of a southern Nevada town where she’s lived for about 15 years. Heidi Fleiss told the Pahrump Valley Times she’s angry that someone shot one of her cherished pet parrots with a pellet gun just before Christmas. Fleiss told the newspaper she bought a property in Missouri and plans to relocate her exotic bird collection by the end of February. Fleiss is 56. She moved to Pahrump, about 60 miles west of Las Vegas, a few years after serving a federal prison sentence for a 1996 tax evasion conviction.