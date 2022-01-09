Death toll in rockfall on Brazilian lake rises to 10

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Police in Brazil say the death toll from an accident in which a slab of cliff rock toppled onto pleasure boaters on a Brazilian lake has risen to 10. Authorities worked to identify the dead and divers were searching the lake in case there were more victims. Police Chief Marcos Pimenta says there was a possibility that some people were missing following the accident Saturday in Minas Gerais state. At least 32 people were injured, though most were released from hospitals by Saturday evening. The accident occurred between the towns of Sao Jose da Barra and Capitolio, from which the boats had left.