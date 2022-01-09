Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

By KONSTANTIN MANENKOV and JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Top Russian and U.S. officials have held a working dinner in Geneva as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week with bilateral ties at a low ebb over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine. Diplomatic officials said that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and other Russian officials arrived on Sunday evening for a meeting at the residence of the U.S. ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament. The luxury apartment overlooks Lake Geneva, Ryabkov was meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her team.