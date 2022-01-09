Venezuela’s cradle of Chavismo picking new gov in vote re-do

By REGINA GARCIA CANO and JUAN PABLO ARRAEZ

Associated Press

BARINAS, Venezuela (AP) — Voters in the home state of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez are casting ballots again Sunday in a special gubernatorial election called after the opposition contender in November’s regular contest was retroactively disqualified as he was ahead in the vote count. The contenders in the northwestern state of Barinas include a local opposition leader, an opposition dissident and a former foreign minister. For the first time in more than 20 years, the ballot does not include a member of Chavez’s family. The disqualification of Freddy Superlano by the country’s highest court after the Nov. 21 election and the scheduling of the special contest raised further doubts about the fairness of Venezuela’s electoral system.