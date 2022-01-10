Libyan security forces break up protest sit-in by migrants

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Activists and migrants say Libyan security forces have broken up a protest sit-in by migrants outside a former U.N. community center in the capital of Tripoli. They said on Monday the troops came overnight and violently broke up the sit-in. Hundreds of migrants were arrested and sent to a detention center in the nearby town of Ain Zara. Others managed to flee from the raid. The migrants, including women and children, had camped outside the center since October, seeking protection after security forces launched a massive crackdown on migrants in Tripoli and demanding better treatment at the hands of Libyan authorities.