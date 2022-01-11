Danish ex-intelligence head suspected of leaking information

By JAN M. OLSEN

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish court has revealed that the man who has headed both of Denmark’s intelligence agencies at different times has been detained for over a month on suspicion of “disclosing highly classified information from the intelligence services.” There is speculation that Lars Findsen was considered too friendly toward the media. A court-ordered ban was removed Monday, allowing media to reveal his name. A former colleague with the domestic security service described him as “the person in Denmark, and probably also internationally, who has the deepest insight into the soul, means and methods of the intelligence service.”