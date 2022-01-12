Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are trying to force a public showdown over their sweeping elections legislation. They’re aiming to launch debate on a key party priority even though there’s no assurance the bill will come to a vote. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer outlined the plan in a memo obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press — one day before President Joe Biden is to meet with Democrats at the Capitol. The Democrats plan to launch debate on the legislation even though it is now blocked by a Republican filibuster. Schumer hopes to shine a spotlight and push senators to say where they stand.