Nevada candidate seeks Trump’s favor with Florida TV spot

By SAM METZ

AP/Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Las Vegas city councilwoman has been spending thousands on television ads in her quest to be Nevada’s next governor. But Michele Fiore isn’t only airing those ads to be seen by millions of Nevada voters. She’s also targeting an audience of one in faraway Florida. Fiore in November purchased TV spots on Fox News in the West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce media market, likely so they can be seen by former President Donald Trump at his Florida club, Mar-a-Lago. Her efforts reflect how Trump remains an enduring influence in the GOP whose endorsement is heavily sought by candidates in primary elections.