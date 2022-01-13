’60 Minutes’ streaming spinoff is shuttered by Paramount+

NEW YORK (AP) — The Paramount+ streaming service has shut down its “60 Minutes+” spinoff that debuted only last year. The show had its own staff and stories separate from the venerable television newsmagazine, and was seen as an effort to appeal to a younger and more diverse audience. The series had some 30 episodes since it started on March 4, 2021. No explanation was given. That means “60 Minutes” has struck out now on two attempts to expand into different platforms; a previous one on the Quibi platform died when that service did. CBS News is talking about new roles at the network for the “60 Minutes+” staff.