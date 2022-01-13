ABC News draws fire for editing of CDC director’s interview

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News is under fire for how it edited an interview that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave to “Good Morning America.” She discussed a study that showed how most of the vaccinated people who died of coronavirus were also sick for other reasons. But the way the interview last week was edited, it wasn’t clear she was talking about people who had been vaccinated — and references spread widely online implying she was talking about all COVID-19 victims. Experts say ABC News has a responsibility to talk to viewers about what happened and why, to prevent misinformation from spreading further. ABC hasn’t commented on its editing of the piece.