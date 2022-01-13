Judge in Avenatti-Stormy Daniels trial warns would-be jurors

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ahead of Michael Avenatti’s trial on charges he cheated porn star Stormy Daniels out of book deal proceeds, a judge has twice warned prospective jurors about potential perjury charges if they don’t fill out a written questionnaire honestly. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman warned jurors Thursday while launching jury selection. Avenatti is a former high-profile California lawyer who represented Daniels in lawsuits against then-President Donald Trump. The judge said honest questionnaire answers are key, after British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s recent conviction was jeopardized when a juror commented publicly. The juror said he didn’t recall being asked if he’d been a sex abuse victim.