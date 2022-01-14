3 women charged with beating airline security officer at JFK

NEW YORK (AP) — Three women are facing federal charges of attacking an airline security officer who tried to block them from boarding a flight at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport in September. Prosecutors say the security officer confronted the women because of problematic behavior, including a refusal by one to wear a face mask properly. The three were released on $25,000 bond each after arraignment Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn. Messages were sent Friday morning to their lawyers. Prosecutors say the women had ordered multiple alcoholic drinks at airport bars while awaiting a delayed departure.