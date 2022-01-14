Britain to upgrade communications on Cyprus military base

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A spokesman for Britain’s Defense Ministry says the U.K. will build a new communications facility on one of two bases it maintains on the eastern Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus. The spokesman told the Associated Press on Friday that that the facility’s purpose is to “modernize communications infrastructure and increase our resilience.” The spokesman, speaking on customary condition of anonymity, have no additional details. The facility will be built at a disused site at Dhekelia Garrison on Cyprus’ southeastern corner. The U.K. retained the bases when Cyprus gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960. The bases incorporate a large airfield at RAF Akrotiri and an important electronic intelligence gathering station at Ayios Nicolaos.