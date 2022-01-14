Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:41 PM

EXPLAINER: How Djokovic plans to fight deportation in court

Andrew Cuomo

By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic won his first legal round against Australian authorities who want to deport him. But the world tennis No. 1 now faces a formidable challenge in his second round as he takes on what some describe as the God-like powers of the immigration minister on questions of visas and public interest. Djokovic won his court appeal this week against a border official’s decision to cancel his visa. He won over procedural errors related to Australia’s confusing COVID-19 vaccination regulations. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s intervention on Friday to cancel the visa a second time for what Djokovic’s lawyers describe as “radically different” reasons pits Djokovic against Australian politics as well as the law.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content