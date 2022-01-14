New this week: Mellencamp, Hilary Duff and ‘Fraggle Rock’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album of rootsy rock from John Mellencamp, the return of puppet friends from “Fraggle Rock” and a virtual Sundance Film Festival where all the selections can be streamed. On the small screen, there’s the series “As We See It” about 20-something roommates with autism navigating the road to adulthood. And when a TV title is as catchy as “How I Met Your Mother,” there’s reason to think it will be recycled. So say hello to Hulu’s iteration, “How I Met Your Father,” with Hilary Duff as the woman searching for love and a tale for future offspring.