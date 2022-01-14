US names intelligence official to counter election threats

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has named a career CIA official to coordinate the intelligence community’s response to election threats from Russia, China and other adversaries. Jeffrey Wichman was named election threats executive by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. According to Haines’ spokeswoman, Nicole de Haay, Wichman has served at the CIA for more than 30 years in top counterintelligence and cyber roles. The appointment comes amid stalled efforts to create a new intelligence center preventing foreign interference in American democracy.