‘Worst house on best block’ of San Francisco sells for $2M

By DAISY NGUYEN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A decaying, 122-year-old property marketed as “the worst house on the best block” of San Francisco has sold for nearly $2 million. A developer’s $1.97 million cash offer for the Victorian house was finalized last week. The sale caught the attention of the social media page Zillow Gone Wild, where some commenters marveled at the price while others questioned the value of a house with boarded-up windows, peeling paint and an unstable foundation. Realtor Todd Wiley, who helped sell the house, said the price tag is several hundred thousand dollars higher than other comparable fixer-uppers in the area. He said it’s the result of overbidding in a complex conservatorship sale.