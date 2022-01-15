Fire near New Jersey chemical plant spreads thick smoke

Associated Press

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a large chemical fire is burning in northern New Jersey with smoke so heavy it was detected on weather radar and smelled in nearby New York City. Authorities say the fire Friday night and Saturday morning at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic spread to multiple buildings and threatened their collapse. Water from firefighter hoses froze in cold weather and made the environment slick and hazardous for responders. Nearby residents were advised to close their windows but were not required to evacuate. One firefighter was taken to a hospital after being struck by debris.