Jamaica arrests ex-Haiti senator sought in leader’s slaying

By HAROLD ISAAC and DÁNICA COTO

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s National Police says Jamaican authorities have arrested a former senator who is a prominent suspect in the July 7 killing of President Jovenel Moïse. Jamaica Police Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay confirms Saturday’s arrest and says other people were arrested along with Joseph. She says authorities are trying to determine whether they are family members. A still-unreleased police report obtained by The Associated Press quotes various sources as saying Joseph had several links to the attack, with at least one identifying him among the leaders of it. It says sources allege he rented cars for the attackers.