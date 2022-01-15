Officer shoots man in custody after emergency room scuffle

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a man in police custody was shot and killed in a North Carolina emergency room early Saturday after scuffling with an officer. News outlets report the man was in the custody of Durham police and was receiving treatment at Duke University Hospital. Health Director Sarah Avery says that while receiving treatment, the man began struggling with an officer and took his gun. A Duke University officer responded and shot the man. He received emergency treatment but did not survive. No one else was injured. The Duke University Police Department contacted the State Bureau of Investigation to assist with the investigation.