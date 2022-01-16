World shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mixed after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter. Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Shortly before the growth data were announced, the Chinese central bank on Monday announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks. On Wall Street Friday, major indexes logged their second losing week in a row. The S&P 500 gained 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6%. Traders were disappointed to see that U.S. retail sales sank 1.9% in December.