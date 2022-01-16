Atlanta church service will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

ATLANTA (AP) — The annual Martin Luther King Jr. service is set to be held at his old congregation in Atlanta. Scheduled to attend are the city’s mayor, Georgia’s governor and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. Monday’s service at Ebenezer Baptist Church and other events surrounding Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorate what would have been King’s 93rd birthday. In a news release, the King Center in Atlanta says the 10 a.m. service will be broadcast live on Atlanta’s Fox TV affiliate and on Facebook, YouTube and www.thekingcenter.org. The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday March and Rally is also planned for Monday afternoon in downtown Atlanta.