South Korean president visits UAE, showcasing deep ties

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The president of South Korea has reached a preliminary multibillion-dollar deal to sell Seoul’s surface-to-air missiles to Abu Dhabi and pledged deeper cooperation with the United Arab Emirates during a visit to the Gulf Arab state. After South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with the Emirati prime minister in Dubai on Sunday, the countries signed a memorandum of understanding for the UAE’s purchase of a South Korean missile defense system valued at some $3.5 billion. There were no further details on the deal announced during the visit nor immediate comment from the UAE. The nations have strengthened their defense, energy and technology cooperation in recent years.