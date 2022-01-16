Trailblazing Arab lawmaker shakes up Israeli politics

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Arab politician Mansour Abbas broke a longstanding taboo when he joined Israel’s governing coalition last year. The bold move appears to be paying dividends: Abbas is the linchpin of the shaky union, securing hefty budgets and favorable policies for his constituents and even being granted an audience with the king of Jordan. But Abbas is being forced to perform a delicate balancing act between the desires of his Arab voters and his Jewish coalition partners, often finding himself berated by all sides.