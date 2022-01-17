7 in Swiss trial over protest against quarry expansion

GENEVA (AP) — Seven activists have gone on trial in Switzerland on charges including trespassing and resisting arrest over their roles in a campsite protest against the expansion of a limestone quarry in rolling Swiss countryside. The defendants, who are being tried separately in rapid-succession hearings this week, are among some 40 people facing court action over the show of civil disobedience in March at Mormont hill, the site of a quarry owned by Swiss construction materials giant Lafarge Holcim located about 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of Lausanne.