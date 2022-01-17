Suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi kills 3, wounds 6

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police say a possible drone attack may have sparked an explosion that struck three oil tankers in Abu Dhabi and another fire at an extension of Abu Dhabi International Airport that killed three people and wounded six. Abu Dhabi police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani. It did not identify the wounded, who police said suffered minor or moderate wounds. Police said an investigation was underway. While Abu Dhabi police did not immediately offer any suspects, Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack targeting the United Arab Emirates, without elaborating. The Iranian-backed Houthis have claimed several attacks that Emirati officials later denied took place.